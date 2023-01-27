Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

