ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.91. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,344,649 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 2,075.42%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

