Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

