Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.