Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

