Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

