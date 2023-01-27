MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.59 and traded as high as C$20.80. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$20.69, with a volume of 3,274,591 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

