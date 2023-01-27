MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $235,576,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.