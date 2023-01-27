Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.93

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $9.71. Materialise shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 169,795 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $584.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.13 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 53.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 279.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

