Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

