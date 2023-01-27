Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $7.85. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.