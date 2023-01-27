Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 2,116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,840.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.