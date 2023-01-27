Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.40

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.40 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 144.10 ($1.78). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 2,433,174 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,673.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.29.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

