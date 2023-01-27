Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $8.63. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 114,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $287.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 2.67.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

