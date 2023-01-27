Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.25. Kirin shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 36,011 shares traded.

Kirin Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Kirin had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

