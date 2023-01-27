Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.10

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$148.10 and traded as low as C$145.06. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$148.66, with a volume of 69,246 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.11.

Kinaxis Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$148.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66. In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,969,278 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

