Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 263,511,237 shares trading hands.
Inspirit Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
Inspirit Energy Company Profile
Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.
