IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.