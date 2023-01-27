Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

