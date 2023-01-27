Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.