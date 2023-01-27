Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,339.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

