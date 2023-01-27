FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

