Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Fluor by 100.6% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.66 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

