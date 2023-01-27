Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

