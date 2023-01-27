F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

FFIV opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.28. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

