F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $166.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

