Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Trimble's current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%.

Trimble Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. Trimble has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

