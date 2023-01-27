Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.87. Energous shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 137,251 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energous Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 3,295.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Stories

