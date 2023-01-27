Emfo LLC Buys 12,412 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,181.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

