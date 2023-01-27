D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $115.00

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.