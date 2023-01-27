D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $115.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

