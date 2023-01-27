Credit Suisse Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $408.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $408.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.14.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $459.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.17.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

