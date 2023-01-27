Comerica Bank Sells 18,395 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

