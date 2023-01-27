Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CNK stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

