Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.53

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares traded.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

