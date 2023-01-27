Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 34,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 130,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

