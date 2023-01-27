Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

CNI stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.