Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$179.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

