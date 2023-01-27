Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

