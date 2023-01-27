BTIG Research Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $279.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $316.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

