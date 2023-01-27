Brightworth Buys 5,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 45,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 410,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,351,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 53.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 121,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

