Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.52). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

