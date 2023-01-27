BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

