Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

