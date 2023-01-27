Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

