Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

