Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,063.8% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,882.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 79,691 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,891.0% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 494,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,346,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,466.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 462,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,217,000 after buying an additional 432,776 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,934.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 160,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 152,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

