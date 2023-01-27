Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,890.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

