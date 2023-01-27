Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,933.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

