Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.46 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares changing hands.
Allied Minds Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £33.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.
Allied Minds Company Profile
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
