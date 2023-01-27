Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
AGMJF opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Algoma Central Company Profile
